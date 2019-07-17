About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI condoles comrade Faizee demise

Communist Party of India’s Kashmir chapter on Tuesday condoled the demise of its leader comrade Shameem Faizee.
In a statement issued here, provincial secretary GM Mizrab said that a meeting was held at Tulsi Bagh and “condoled the sad and untimely demise of Com Faizee”.
The meeting was chaired by party secretary, Com Abdul Rehman Tukroo and was attended by workers, members and some well meaning public figures.
Speaking on the occasion, Tukroo referred to the services of deceased comrade.

