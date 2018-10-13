Cowshed gutted during CASO in Shopian village

Lawyer among 4 detained in Pulwama
Lawyer among 4 detained in Pulwama
Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Oct 12:
A cow-shed caught fire in Nadigam village of South Kashmir's Shopian district during a cordon and search operation (CASO) by forces on Friday.
Locals said clashes erupted in Nadigam village of Shopian after a CASO was launched by forces.
They said some youth pelted stones force personnel, who fired few teargas shells to disperse them.
"A tear smoke shell landed in a cowshed, causing fire to it. The fire damaged rooftop of the cowshed before being doused," the locals said.
In adjoining Pulwama district, forces detained four youth including an advocate from three different villages of Pulwama during nocturnal raids.
The youth were detained from Chewa-Kalan, Wahibugh and Karimabad villages of Pulwama.
A police official said the youth were detained for questioning.
However, SSP Pulwama denied reports of detaining any advocate from Chewa-Kalan area.