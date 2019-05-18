Cow vigilantism campaign started by RSS will taste defeat in JK: Mir

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has urged all secular forces support Congress Party—which he said, was committed to uproot BJP RSS from the country.

Asserting that the “communal politics of polarization” on the part of Saffron Party aiming to create wedge between the communities has the potential to engulf the entire Jammu Division, the blaze already triggered by Bhaderwah civilian killing.

Mir also said the Cow vigilantism campaign unleashed by the RSS will taste the defeat, saying that Bhaderwah killing direct fall out of BJP’s agenda of triggering communal war in the Country and sought exemplary punishment to culprits.

Mir was reacting to the killing of 50 year old man by Cow Vigilantes in Bhaderwah and described the loss of precious as most unfortunate, shameful and condemnable act, urging upon the Governor Administration to take early effective measures to ascertain the identity of the culprits so as to ensure that peace was restored in Bhaderwah.

Mir said that the communal and fascist policies on the part of BJP RSS has vitiated the atmosphere in the country the fire of which has reached Jammu Division in JK, which is very serious and needs to be dealt sternly, although the BJP wont be able to make it to power corridors again, but the seeds of hatred and communalism sown by Saffron Party has caused damages to unity, brotherhood in the country, which has to be dealt sternly.

Mir also urged upon the secular forces to side with the Congress party after 23rd, for the fact the Party(Congress) is committed to uproot the menace of communal and fascist forces from the entire country and will give a stable Govt to people that will undone all the wrong doings done by the outgoing BJP Govt at Centre.

Congress Party is winning the elections with a thumping majority and will do everything to bring the country at a right track, besides ensuring that atmosphere of unity and secular fabric in the country was secured, Mir added

He also urged upon the Governor Administration to bring the culprits of Bhaderwah incident to book to ensure that the anti-peace forces, which remained in search of the opportunities to disturb the atmosphere of unity were defeated miserably.