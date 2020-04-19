Covid and internet

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Basit Amin Makhdoomi

The August 5, 2019 will go as a landmark day in the annals of J&K as well as the rest of India. It was on this day a promise was made from the august house of our Parliament that the people of J&K were about to notice a positive change in their lives hereafter. Months have elapsed since then but the promise has been reduced to a farce, steadily losing all its steam.

Without going into the larger aspects of the decision taken on that day the immediate fallout in the form of snapping connectivity has been a thorn continuously hurting the psyche of the citizens of J&K. Severing internet connectivity at that time might have been justifiable on the grounds of securing Law & order and saving human lives but with each passing day, the grounds reasoned to keep the services (4G) suspended have created a heartburn in this part of India.

Internet curtailment in J&K

In the year 2019 internet has been shutdown 95 times according to internet shutdown tracker, a portal which tracks shutdowns across the country. Longest internet blackouts than this have occurred only in countries like China and Myanmar which are not democracies like India. With regard to J&K there were 55 shutdowns including the one imposed on the eve of Union Governments 5th August announcement and which continues to remain in force with suspension of 4G services. J&K enjoys a special status when it comes to the analogy of internet shutdowns as the first ever incident of shutdown in India as reported by mainstream press dates back to 26 January 2012 when mobile internet services had been shutdown on the occasion of Republic Day. Since then there has been an increase in shutdowns varying in duration and extent.

Legal standing on trampling internet services

The Longest internet shutdown was recently challenged in the Supreme court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union Of India (2020) were the apex court ventured into the unchartered territory of these internet suspension orders. A three judge bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, R. Subhash Reddy and B.R. Gavai, directed the government to constitute a review committee to review such orders once in every seven working days as suspension of such services can be resorted to only for a temporary duration. The bench also directed the competent authorities to review all orders now in force for suspending Internet services forthwith.

The highlight of this judgement having a long term bearing on internet shutdown practise in India was that the freedom of speech and expression and the freedom to practice any profession or carry on any trade, business or occupation over the medium of Internet enjoys constitutional protection under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 19(1)(g) respectively. While such freedom is not absolute, the restrictions imposed on it should be in consonance with the mandate under Article 19(2) and Article 19(6) of the Constitution, inclusive of the test of proportionality.

The bench then in its wisdom went on to explain how the authorities could apply the doctrine of proportionality before passing any order intended to restrict fundamental rights of individuals. Firstly, the possible goal of such a measure must be determined, and it should be legitimate. Secondly, before settling on such a measure, the authorities must assess the existence of any alternative mechanism in furtherance of that goal. The appropriateness of such a measure depends on its implication upon the fundamental rights and the necessity of such measure, the bench held. It added, “Only the least restrictive measure can be resorted to by the State, taking into consideration the facts and circumstances.” The bench further observed that any such order should be supported by sufficient material and should be amenable to judicial review.

Even after the pronouncement of this Judgement, the administration of the UT of J&K is successively passing orders restricting restoration of 4G services which openly circumvents the doctrine of proportionality in times of a life threatening pandemic.

4G in times of Covid-19

The onset of covid-19 has brought along several challenges which to a great extent demand the better use of technology which can only be facilitated by a speedier 4G service in comparison to a slower 2G. Doctors in J&K explain that all around the world, doctors have underscored the importance of treating patients remotely as far as possible, to reduce the pressure on hospitals and to minimize the risk of hospitals turning into COVID 19 hotspots. Doctors also raise another crucial point that disseminating safety precautions and awareness to the people of the Union Territory, especially those living in far flung areas and who do not read or write, has become very difficult with the mobile speed restrictions. Video is the easiest and most crucial ally in fighting a pandemic.

Since research and awareness about Covid-19 is still in infancy a lot of new information is constantly emerging on all aspects of medicine and especially now with COVID, webinars and conferences play a key role. There are conferences all over the world which impart latest methodologies to tackle this pandemic and the restrictive internet speed severely impede the capability enhancement of our doctors.

4G and lockdown

People of J&K like rest of India are strictly adhering to the lockdown guidelines that have been issued by the government but what pains us is the second class treatment that has been meted out to us by the establishment. The paternal benevolence that is being shown in the rest of the country is somewhat missing in this part. While rest of the country has a streamlined access to the necessity of free flow of educational opportunities in the form of apps like zoom and forums like unacademy, our claims of uniformity with them have been debunked under the garb of maintaining security , law & order. While rest of India can smoothly access online activities relating to E-commerce, Finance, Entertainment, healthcare why should we be deprived of a necessity because of factors which are much beyond our control.

We have no reason to believe that the things our government cites to buttress their orders of restraining 4G in J&K have an overnight solution which makes it even more imperative for them to emend their dogmatic attitude towards this trivial thing which they have made so humongous a concern or us.

Two days after the parliament approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution and bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a highly anticipated address said: “This act of the government will usher in a new dawn in the region and help in the development of the youth there.”

We hope and pray that our tryst with that promised dawn materialises soon!

Author is a lawyer at J&K High Court

makhdoomi13@gmail.com