COVID-19:19 more die, JK toll rises to 1231

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Total infection count climbs to 78,228

Nineteen more COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, taking the number of casualties in J&K to 1231 while Saturday reported 975 fresh cases, taking the total infection count to 78,228, officials said.

The deaths due to the virus continue to go up. As per the government, the fresh casualties include 11 from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir division.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll due to novel coronavirus soared to 1231 in Jammu and Kashmir - 855 from Kashmir and 376 from Jammu.

So far, Srinagar has reported 299 deaths, Baramulla 124, Budgam 86, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 68, Anantnag 66, Kulgam 43, Bandipora 38, Shopian 32, and Ganderbal 29.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has reported 200 deaths, Rajouri 35, Doda 33, Kathua 25, Samba 22, Udhampur 20, Poonch 16, Ramban 10, Kishtwar nine and Reasi six.

On Saturday, J&K reported 975 fresh coronavirus cases, which include 591 from Jammu and 384 from Kashmir division, pushing the total infection tally to 78,228.

The government said of the total 16,85,809 test results available, 16,07,581 returned negative and 78,228 positive which include 15,646 active positive cases while 61,351 have recovered and been discharged including 1399 persons discharged during the past 24 hours.

It said, so far, 5,89,383 persons had been put under observation including 21,523 in home quarantine and 15,646 in isolation while 48,922 people are under home surveillance and 5,02,061 persons have completed their surveillance period.

In Kashmir, Srinagar has a total of 15,376 cases, Budgam 5023, Baramulla 4523, Pulwama 4035, Anantnag 3595, Bandipora 3514, Kupwara 3714, Ganderbal 2957, Kulgam 2290, and Shopian 2041.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has a total of 14,262 cases, Rajouri 2754, Udhampur 2342, Kathua 2119, Doda 2271, Samba 1832, Poonch 1842, Ramban 1388, Kishtwar 1324, and Reasi 1023.