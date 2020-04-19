COVID-19: Kashmir reports 13 fresh cases, no case in Jammu; JK tally 341

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in Jammu Kashmir to 341 while Jammu province has not reported any fresh case for the third straight day.

Six patients including five from Bandipora tested positive for coronavirus at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said five are from Bandipora and one from Malpora Budgam, all contacts of previously positive cases.

With five fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases has soared to 80 in Bandipora.

Four patients have recovered and were discharged from SKIMS on Saturday.

“These include a 50-year-old from Lal Bazar, 30-year-old from Soibugh Budgam, 24-year-old from Noorbagh and 38-year-old from Eidgah Srinagar,” Dr Jan said.

The Viral Diagnostic and Research Lab at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar tested 324 samples of which seven tested positive.

Nodal Officer for COVID-19 for GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said of the seven cases, two are from Shopian and two from Anantnag.

“Today we received 137 samples of coronavirus suspect cases and 96 samples are under process at the CD Hospital lab,” he said.

The Microbiology lab at CD Hospital has tested nearly 1000 samples in the past 48 hours.

However, no COVID-19 has been reported from Jammu division for the second consecutive day while the positive cases continue to rise in Kashmir.

As per the media bulletin of J&K government, till date 60,419 travellers and persons in contact with suspect cases have been put under observation in J&K.

“A total of 6071 persons are in home quarantine, 285 in hospital isolation, 252 in hospital quarantine, and 28,114 in home surveillance,” the government said.

It said 28,114 people have completed their surveillance period.

The government said, till date, 6595 samples tested negative since the coronavirus outbreak in J&K while 341 samples are positive.

Of the total positive cases, 285 are active, including 2415 in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu province.

In Kashmir, Srinagar has 78 cases, Bandipora 80, Baramulla 42, Budgam 13, Pulwama three, Shopian 22, Kupwara 27, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam five and Anantnag three.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Jammu has 26 cases, Udhampur 20, Samba four, Rajouri three and one in Kishtwar.

As per the government figures, nine patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Kashmir.

“Nine more patients have recovered and been discharged today. Five of them are from Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar and four from SKIMS, Srinagar,” an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far witnessed five deaths due to coronavirus of which four are from Kashmir and one from Jammu province.



