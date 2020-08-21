COVID-19: Govt evacuates 3,32,951 stranded JK residents

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 3,32,951 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 120 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 102,303 passengers while about 2,30,648 persons from other states and UTs including 906 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Day 88: Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 25 domestic flights with 3,714 passengers

JAMMU, AUGUST 20: On day 88 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 25 domestic flights with 3,714 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 1077 passengers aboard 9 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 16 domestic flights with about 2637 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.



