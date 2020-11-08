COVID-19: 5 deaths, 532 fresh cases in JK

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, Nov 07:

Five more COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, taking the number of casualties in J&K to 1528, while Saturday witnessed 532 fresh cases, pushing the total infection tally to 98,337, officials said.

As per the government, the fresh casualties include four from Kashmir division including and one from Jammu division.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll due to novel coronavirus has soared to 1528 in Jammu and Kashmir, which include 1013 from Kashmir and 515 from Jammu.

So far, Srinagar has reported 374 deaths, Baramulla 149, Budgam 95, Pulwama 83, Kupwara 73, Anantnag 75, Kulgam 48, Bandipora 46, Shopian 35, and Ganderbal 35.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has reported 266 deaths, 48 each from Rajouri and Doda, Kathua 33, Samba 25, Udhampur 32, Poonch 22, Ramban 18, Kishtwar 15 and Reasi eight.

On Saturday, J&K reported 532 fresh coronavirus cases, which include 324 from Kashmir and 208 from Jammu division, pushing the total infection tally to 98,337.

The government said of the total 24,61,279 test results available, 23,62,942 returned negative and 98,337 positive which include 5,584 active positive cases while 91,225 have recovered and been discharged including 688 persons discharged during the past 24 hours.

It said, so far, 66,66,39 persons had been put under observation including 15,430 in home quarantine and 5,584 in isolation while 43,265 people are under home surveillance and 60,08,32 persons have completed their surveillance period.

In Kashmir, Srinagar has a total of 20,291 cases, Budgam 62,18, Baramulla 6451, Pulwama 4760, Anantnag 4293, Bandipora 4120, Kupwara 4657, Ganderbal 3690, Kulgam 2509 and Shopian 2252.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has a total of 18,275 cases, Rajouri 3259, Udhampur 2824, Kathua 2503, Doda 2704, Samba 2210, Poonch 2290, Ramban 1680, Kishtwar 2024, and Reasi 1327.