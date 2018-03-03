Courts connected with jails for speedy disposal of cases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
In a first in the State, jails have been connected with the courts through video conferencing for facilitating speedy disposal of cases.
The facility was inaugurated by Justice Alok Aradhe Chairperson Computer and e-courts (e-governance) committee from District court Complex Jammu and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey member computer and e-courts (e-governance) committee from District Court Complex Srinagar.
The video conference was attended by DGP Prisons Dilbagh Singh, Commissioner Secretary Home R K Goyal, Secretary Information Technology Saughat Biswas, Principal District Judge Jammu Vinod Chatterji Koul, Additional District Judge Srinagar, Parvaiz H Kachroo Coordinator CPC e-courts Srinagar Shabir Ahmed Malik, DIG Prisons, Judicial Officers of District Srinagar and Jail Superintendents of central Jail Srinagar and Kathua Jail.
On the occasion, Justice Magray termed it as an important step in the speedy justice delivery system. He said that video conferencing will be used for extending judicial remands of the accused before or during trial without producing the accused/ under trial prisoners before the courts.
“This will not only save the time of the courts but it will also save resources of the state which are being spent in producing the accused/ under trial prisoners before the courts,” he said during the interaction with Jail authorities and other judicial officers of Srinagar and Jammu.
Saying that Judiciary in J&K is fast adopting information technology in judicial processes to provide cost-effective and expeditious justice system to the litigants, Justice Magray said that stakeholders will be able to avail services like case status, case details, cause list, short orders etc through internet or offline through information kiosks which have been installed in various courts across the state.
He also said that that video conference facility will also be used in recording statements of specialist witnesses like doctors, forensic experts and others.
Highlighting its importance, Justice Alok Aradhe said that it will minimize the security risk attached with the production of accused before the courts. He said that Video Conferencing will be used in recording the statements of witnesses during the trial who have difficulty in attending the courts.
They appreciated the Information Technology Department, Home Department and Prisons Department for their support in realizing the important milestone in ensuring speedy justice system.
