Courtroom battles shift to greens

SC, HC lawyers, judges to tee it up in Kashmir
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, Sep 28:
The attorneys and juries from across India would push their counterparts in the State to the limits.
However, this time they would not be arguing over the controversial Article 35-A or Article 370 in the courtroom.
The lawyers and judges would instead take to the greens to emerge winners of the Legal Eagle Golf Tournament that tees off Saturday afternoon at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) on the banks of Dal Lake.
The event, organised by the Jammu Kashmir High Court (HC) and co-sponsored by the State’s Tourism Department and J&K Bank would witness the participation of the prosecutors and adjudicators of the Supreme Court (SC) from across India, Delhi High Court as well as the lawyers and judges of the J&K HC.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Bashir Ahmad Khan, former Advocate Generals Altaf Naik and Jahangir Iqbal Ganai, senior advocates of the HC, U K Jalali, Javed Ahmad Kawoos and Zubair Zargar are some regular golfers from Kashmir’s legal fraternity that would participate at the event.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, former Advocate General Altaf Naik said the tournament was an annual affair organised in Delhi and different parts of India.
“This year, it is being organised in Jammu Kashmir for the first time and everyone wants to play at the RSGC,” Naik said.
The RSGC is a professional 18-hole course which spreads over 300 sprawling acres of greens on the banks of the Dal Lake with Zabarwan Hills in the backdrop.
Golfers usually find peace of mind playing golf at RSGC greens, which are spread over rolling hills, native deciduous forest, lakes, and wilderness with the occasional marsh where the golfers sometimes surprise themselves by spotting the rare Hangul lurking in the thickets.
The serene setting of the 72 par, 6445-meters golf course, designed by the globally-acclaimed Robert Trent Jones Jr., would provide the lawyers and judges a break from the usual humdrum and drama inside the courtrooms.
Former Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganai told Rising Kashmir that this was an activity that should have been held in Kashmir in the past too.
He said the J&K Chief Justice had taken a call on it and invited the lawyers from the Delhi High Court Bar Association and some judges in Delhi too.
Ganai said such initiatives were important for making the lawyers and judges feel a part of the society.
“Normally we do our routine work in the courtrooms and never get a chance to play on the field,” he said. “Sometimes, we also need a break.”
Ganai said such initiatives would open a setup in Kashmir where otherwise judges and lawyers feel like being “untouchables” due to the societal disconnect.
“Such initiatives bring us close to the society,” he said. “The event will also help us learn from the lawyers and judges of Delhi.”
The one-day event would tee off after the inauguration by J&K Chief Justice, Justice Gita Mittal.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Director Tourism Department, Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani said the department is providing full support and cooperation to the event.
Managing Director, Golf Development and Management Authority, Ghalib Mohiuddin said the initiative would give a fillip to the overall tourism activity of the State.
Mohiuddin said he appreciates the fact that the Delhi High Court Bar Association members and judges had chosen Kashmir and RSGC to play this tournament.
“RSGC is the best golf course in India and one of the best in Asia, and with Kashmir already being a brand name, the two together become an attractive destination for every golfer,” he said.
One of the event managers, Danish Aman said a total of 40 lawyers and judges from across India would come from Delhi to participate in the golf tournament at RSGC.
“They will be joined by around 20 lawyers and judges from the State,” he said.
William Ben Hogan, an American professional golfer, considered one of the greatest players in the history of golf, has said, “The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
J&K Chief Justice has even before teeing the event played her shot.
Wait for the next one.
