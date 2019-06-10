Court verdict on Kathua gang rape-murder flawed: BJP

June 10, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday termed the Pathankot court verdict on Kathua rape and murder case a “flawed judgement” and said it could be challenged in the higher court.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the verdict was flawed as the court has acquitted the “main accused” while others were convicted.

A special court in Pathankot on June 10 convicted six out of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

Three of the convicts— Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar and Deepak Khajuria— were sentenced to life imprisonment. They have been fined Rs 1 lakh each for murder along with 25 years in jail for gangrape. The rest have been handed five years in prison.

Chrungoo said the BJP will only accept the decision if the Supreme Court gives the same verdict.