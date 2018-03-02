Court to hear bail plea of Kamran on March 7

New Delhi, March 1:
A Delhi court on Thursday once again reserved its order on the bail plea of freelance photo-journalist Kamran Yousuf, who is in NIA custody for allegedly fomenting trouble and instigating stone-pelters.
Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat reserved the order for March 7 after hearing arguments from Yousuf’s side and that of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which said that the allegations levelled against Yousuf were serious in nature.
It is the third consecutive time when the court reserved the bail application of Kamran Yousuf.
Kamran was summoned to the local police station in south Kashmir on September 4 and handed over to the NIA the next day after which he was flown to New Delhi.
The NIA charge-sheet, which accuses Kashmir for stone-pelting and conspiracy, says, “Had he been a real journalist/stringer by profession, he may have performed one of the moral duty (sic) of a journalist which is to cover the activities and happening (good or bad) in his jurisdiction. He had never covered any developmental activity of any Government Department/Agency, any inauguration of Hospital, School Building, Road, Bridge, statement of political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by state government or Government of India.”
