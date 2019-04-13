Court stays Range Officer Forest Grade-I examination

April 13, 2019 |

Court has stayed the selection process of Range Officer Forest Grade-I examination conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Public Service Commission not to conduct any examination till further orders. The aspirants had approached the court after it came to fore General Knowledge paper was leaked. The Public Service Commission though cancelled this paper, but aspirants demanded re-examination as they believed every paper could have been leaked.

The petitioner (s) Showkat Ahmed Bhat and others in their petition had submitted that Public Service Commission conducted the examination for the subjects including English and Essays while General Studies paper was cancelled after the reports of its leakage.

Candidates appearing in the RO-I examination spread over four papers, alleged discrepancies in the question papers and had demanded a fresh examination. They had said there were “rumours” about a “leak” in another paper scheduled for examination.

The examination for the 44 posts of RO Grade –I advertised last year, started on Saturday.

While the opening English paper went “normally”, but the paper for the ‘General Studies’ paper scheduled on March 26 “was leaked a day before” at the PSC hall in Jammu. “We are apprehensive that the examination papers related to Silvi Culture, Botony or Field Crop might have been leaked as well. Instead of cancelling all the papers, the Public Service Commission asked aspirants to appear in the examination of rest of the papers on scheduled dates. We want cancellation and re-examination of all the papers,” reads the petition.

Taking note of the petition filed by petitioners through Advocate M.Y. Bhat, Justice Tashi Rabstan directed PSC not to conducted examination till further orders. (CNS)



