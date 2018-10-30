Court seeks response of authorities on draft action plan

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Oct 29:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a response from State government with regard to the preparation of the draft Action Plan of Solid Waste Management (SWM) at Sonamarg.
The division bench comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing a Public Interest Litigation directed the authorities to prepare action taken plan on SWM.
Advocate B A Dar informed the court that as per court order dated September 17, 2018, the meeting has been convened under the chairmanship of chief secretary of the State and the draft Action Plan about SWM bi-laws have been forwarded to the secretary tourism for seeking suggestions from the general public.
B A Dar also submitted that the action plan has been published in various newspapers and on various media websites. However, the petitioner informed the court that the action plan has been published in newspapers with lower circulation.
The petitioner said before the court that the action plan should be put in public domain by publishing in the prominent newspapers.
He also informed the court that petitioners as per court direction have not been included in the meeting held by the chief secretary.
The court directed that the authorities be permitted to submit their comments to the Action Plan and committee shall examine their comments. Court also directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for the filing of an affidavit indicating there in the management of solid waste in the city.
In its earlier order, the court had directed the chief secretary of the State to take effective steps for implementation of SWM bi-laws and to ensure that enforcement of the SWM system is put in place in JK.
The court had observed that approximately 74% of the solid waste is generated through hotels and restaurants. Authorities have also been directed that the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2017 under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, be implemented in letter and spirit.
Previously, the court had directed for finalizing of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report and Environment Impact Management Plan (EIMP) for Sonamarg. Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) had been directed to ban vehicular movement on the Sonamarg-Thajiwas road stretch.
The court had also asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SDA to ensure setting up of a proper sewage treatment plant in the hill station in order to prevent the flow of untreated sewage into the river Sindh.
With regard to solid wastes, the CEO, SDA had been directed by the court to ensure that there is proper waste disposal. The CEO of SDA had been directed to file before this court the map indicating the territory under its control.
The Regional Wild Warden was also directed by the court to indicate the area under the control of the Wildlife Department and the Divisional Forest Officer was directed to indicate the forest areas falling within the Sonamarg region.
“The complete status report be furnished by each of the departments indicating the action taken by them to preserve the Sonamarg area both from the standpoint of Wildlife, Forests as also from other environmental parameters, such as air pollution, water pollution etc,” the court had said.
The court had also asked the concerned authority to clearly state as to whether any construction activity has taken place within 100 meters from the banks of the river Sindh which was prohibited by this court on October 23, 2013. “All cases of noncompliance shall be placed before this court.”
Meanwhile, the court said today (29, October 2018) unless Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) and SDA will not respond to the application with regard to the construction and repairs of High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), the army is not allowed to carry out repairs and renovations of the existing structure.
Earlier, SDA through its CEO had filed the petition and contended that HAWS is being raised unauthorizedly, without the permission from BOCA at Nilgrath in Sonamarg by the Army.
BOCA authorities after consideration of these applications are duty bound to inform the decision to the owner who has applied for the repair of his structure. Court also made it clear that it shall be the responsibility of PDA to physically inspect the structure which needs repair and ensure that under the shield of repair or renovation no owner increase the structure.