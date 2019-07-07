Court Road defeats Royal Sports by 6 goals

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 6 July 2019. The Ist Match of Senior Division was play between Royal Sports Club and Court Road FC. Court Road defeated Royal Sports by six goals to nil.

The second matches of the Premier Division was played between Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) and AG’s Office XI. Both the teams played quality football, created gaps and short passes kept the spectators spellbound.

In the 39th minute of the first half, RKFC players made a tremendous move enabling Shahid to score a spectacular goal. The players of AG’s XI consolidated their positions and immediately after five minutes they equalized the margin through Amanjot Singh who scored a nice goal. First half ended 1:1 goal draw.

The 2nd half of the match was evenly balanced. Both the teams tried to find an opening to score but the defence line of both the teams prevented the strikers to score.

In the 80th minute of the 2nd half RKFC missed an open net chance. The spectators enjoyed the game and lauded the tactical play of both the teams.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.