Court rejects plea to transfer Gulmarg land scam

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a much publicized Gulmarg land scam, Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejected the transfer application of the petitioner, Mehboob Iqbal – the then Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, on the grounds that the application sans the merit.
The petitioner, in the case pleaded before the court through an application to transfer the Gulmarg land scam case, 'State through VOK vs. Mehboob Iqbal & Ors'. to any other court of competent jurisdiction.
The court said that the transfer of the case, pending before the court of learned Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, cannot be directed on the allegations that are weak and fragile in nature and have no substance in them.
The court observed that the transfer of the case cannot be sought on “mere presumptions, speculations, surmises and conjectures.”
The court said the instant transfer application lacks merit. “It entails dismissal and is, accordingly, dismissed, along with all connected instant applications. Interim directions, if any, in force as on date, shall stand vacated.”
The court said that the applicant has to spell out sufficient reasons in the application that justify the indulgence of the court in directing the transfer of the case from one court to the other.
“No justified ground has been agitated by the petitioner to carve out a case in his favour,” the court said.
“The court cannot interfere unless the reasons detailed in the petition are such that the court comes to the conclusion that the trial of the case in the court from where the transfer is sought will work injustice to the other side,” the court remarked.
Meanwhile, the petitioner, Mehboob Iqbal through the petition filed under section 104 of Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir has sought the indulgence of the high court in granting him relief.
The petitioner prays that the special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla be directed by the high court to first pronounce any order on the application under section 94 Cr.P.C before the arguments on charge are commended. However, the court rendered the relief as sought by applicant infructuous.
“The relief has become infructuous on the face of the order dated 31st of March, 2018, passed in the application which is impugned in the criminal revision petition, i.e. CRR No. 17/2018. It being so, this writ petition, along with connected instant applications, shall stand disposed of for having been rendered infructuous,” the court said.
Moreover, the court observed that the Criminal Revision No. 17/2018 is directed against the order dated 31st of March, 2018, passed by the Court of learned first Additional District Judge, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption for the Districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.
Earlier, the court quashed the order dated 31st of March 2018, passed by the court of learned first Additional District Judge, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption for the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora and thereby allowed the revision petition in view of preceding analysis.
The court directed that the records along with the trial court record produced by the Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK) before it be remitted to the learned trial court.
The learned trial court was also directed by the high court to hear arguments on charge and discharge while taking into consideration the records produced before the high court by the VOK.
The court directed the concerned authorities that before passing any order the respondents be allowed to file written submission also.
“The report in the final form and accord due consideration to the written submissions and the oral arguments may be filed and advanced by the learned counsel for the respondents as also the state before passing any order,” the court said. The direction came after the learned counsel Azhar-ul-Amin of one of the respondents raised argument that the applicant may be permitted to file the written submissions also before the trial court. Pertinently, the Gulmarg land scam, registered in the year 2009 against high profile bureaucrats and top hoteliers of Kashmir Valley for grabbing the land of Gulmarg Development Authority by getting it regularized under Roshini Act situated at Tourist Resort Gulmarg.
The Challan in this case with FIR No.08/2009 P/S VOK (infamous Gulmarg land scam) was presented on the intervention of the State High Court on September 25, 2012.