Court rejects bail plea of man accused of kidnapping

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
A court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of an accused who is allegedly involved in ‘kidnapping’ a 14-year-old girl.
Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, 3rd additional Munsif, Srinagar, Nuzhat Ali while hearing the bail plea said keep in mind the discussion, it would be improper and premature to admit the applicant accused person to bail at this stage and in view of the nature of offence.
“Therefore, for the aforesaid reasons, this court is not inclined to grant the concession of bail. Applicant is rejected. File after due compilation be consigned to records,” the court order, a copy of which is available with KNS reads.
The prosecuting officer of the case was Salim Javid.
The copy reads that police report annexed with the application reflects that on 06/01/2019, the police station Noor Bagh received written complaint from the complainant stating therein that the complainant’s daughter, aged 14 years, who is a student of 7th class and came in the divagation of a boy and flee with him. She has no sense of right or wrong because of her minor age.
“On receiving this information, police swung into action and FIR was lodged and investigation was started. During investigation, site plan prepared and the statements of the witnesses under section 161-A CrPC were recorded. After conducting investigation, the accused was found to be involved in the commission of offence and was. As such, arrested on 06/01/2019 and is presently lodged in the police custody on remand,” the copy reads.