Court rejects bail plea of ARTO Shopian
xA local court here has rejected an application for anticipatory bail by ARTO Shopian and Pulwama Abdul Majeed Bhat from whose residence huge cash of about Rs 34 lakh besides gold ornaments, licensed weapon and ammunition of AK-47 and demonetized notes of Rs 99000 were found by the vigilance organization.
According to GNS, the accused ARTO Shopian and Pulwama Abdul Majeed Bhat had moved the bail application before Special Judge Anti-corruption court Srinagar R N Watal for grant of Anticipatory Bail in case FIR No. 25/2018.
The court had sought a report from Vigilance organization Kashmir (VOK). The VOK filed the report which revealed that a raid was conducted at the residence of Bhat at Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar and Chursoo Awantipora, wherein huge cash of about Rs 34 lakh, gold ornaments, licensed weapon and ammunition of AK-47 and demonetized notes of Rs 99000 and other incriminating documents were recovered. The Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption after hearing the detailed arguments of defence and Chief Prosecuting Officer Anti Corruption Court held that the petitioners agreed to become millionaire in short span of time has induced him to use all illegal and fraudulent means to accumulate the wealth in quite disregarding to the interests of community as whole and state in particular. “As such anticipatory bail has been rejected,” the court added.