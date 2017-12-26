Court rejects bail plea of accused

Srinagar:
A local court here rejected the bail application of one of the murder accused involved in the killing of retired engineer from Srinagar city.
According to local newsgathering agency, CNS, In May this year, a retired PDD engineer Mehrajudin Mir of Bolochipora Chanapora, Soura, was found lying seriously injured on roadside at Soura. He was rushed to SKIMS Soura by police; however he succumbed to his injuries next day.
Police had registered a case vide FIR number 22/17 under section 307 but later changed the offence to section 302 after the victim’s death
Police had formed special team headed by Sub-Inspector Soura, Ghulam Muhammad Rather to investigate the case. The team cracked the case with the arrest of three accused within few days after the incident.
The accused were Altaf Ahmed Rather, his brother Ishfaq Ahmed Rather and father Ghulam Rasool Rather.
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Parvaiz Hussain Kachroo rejected the bail plea of the accused on the grounds they have committed a heinous crime and granting bail at this juncture will be a serious blow to justice system.
“The CCTV installed outside the house of the victim shows one of the accused hitting hard on victims head by some iron tool,” the court said and rejected the bail application presented by Counsel of accused Advocate A.A. Teli. The State was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor. (CNS)
0 Comment(s)