Court Rejects Bail in Soura Engineer Murder Case

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
A trial court on Tuesday rejected bail application of a man accused of murdering his neighbor Mehraj-ud-din Mir, a resident of Soura.
On 7 May 2017, a retired PDD engineer Mehrajudin Mir was found seriously injured on roadside in the locality. He was rushed to SKIMS Soura by police, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Parvaiz Ahmad Kachroo rejected the bail application while stating that the personal liberty guaranteed to the accused is undoubtly their valuable right as per the Constitution but same can be refused to them in accordance with the procedure established under law.
Defence counsel had sought bail to the accused Ghulam Rasool Rather who is facing trial in FIR No. 22/2017 registered in Police Station Soura for the offences under sections 302 RPC (Murder), 120-B RPC (Criminal conspiracy).
He had pleaded that the accused is suffering from heart ailment since last more than twenty days. He had further pleaded that while he was in the custody, no adequate treatment has been provided to the accused as such his condition has further deteriorated.
The prosecution submitted that the accused have committed cold blooded murder by using a vehicle.
“The accused is not suffering from such a disease which is life consuming in nature. The treatment which is required by the accused can be provided within the four walls of the jail also,” said the prosecution.
During the investigation of Police, three accused have been arrested, Altaf Ahmad Rather, Ishfaq Ahmad Rather and their father, Ghulam Rasool Rather on murder charges.
The court added that right of liberty of an individual needs to be balanced against the interests of whole society and the interests of society are to be preferred over the individual interest.
“Keeping in view the perusal of instant bail application, objections filed in rebuttal by the prosecution, main case file and the consideration of rival arguments advanced on both the sides in the light of law on the subject as interpreted by the Hon'ble Apex court and various authoritative courts from time to time,” the Court document said, adding “I in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, am of the considered opinion that rejection alone of the bail application shall meet the ends of justice,” the court added.
0 Comment(s)