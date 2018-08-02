Court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-Minister

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 1:
A local court Wednesday issued non-bailable warrant against former Higher Education Minister Abdul Gani Malik after the cheque issued by him bounced.
Mohammed Iqbal Mir son of late Ghulam Rasool Mir R/o Janipur lodged a complaint against the ex-Minister Abdul Gani Malik under section 138 and section 142 of negotiable instruments Act 1881 before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.
Based on complaint, the local court issued non-bailable warrant against Abdul Gani Malik R/o village Lalana in Mahore, Reasi and directed police to produce him before the court on August 3, 2018.
SSP Reasi, Tahir Sajjad told Rising Kashmir that they have received court directions and accordingly former minister will be presented before the court.
The complainant alleged that the accused (former minister Abdul Gani Malik) had borrowed an amount of Rs 18,00,000 (18 lakhs) from him and the ex-minister issued three cheque Rs 6, 00, 000 (six lakh) drawn on J&K Bank, Residency Road, Jammu to him.
The cheque was presented before J&K Bank, Branch Janipur where the complainant holds the account but the bank returned the cheque with the memo on June 27, 2016 citing insufficient funds in the account.
The complainant alleged that despite repeated request to deposit the amount, the accused (Abdul Gani Malik) did not deposit the money.
The complainant later approached the court.