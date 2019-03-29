About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Court issues arrest warrant against SHO Shaheed Gunj

 The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar has issued arrest warrant against SHO Police Station Shaheed Gunj for showing ‘disregard’ toward court.
Senior Prosecuting Officer has been directed to serve the warrant while SSP Srinagar has been asked to execute the order and produce SHO Police Station Shaheed Gunj before the court of CJM on March 29.
The CJM issued the arrest warrant while hearing a contempt petition filed by one Irshad Ahmed Dar through his counsel.
The petitioner has claimed that SHO Police Station Shaheed Gunj has kept his brother Muhammad Ayoub Dar son of Ghulam Ahmed, a resident of Ganistan Sumbal in illegal confinement for over 16 days. “When we applied for the bail of my client Muhammad Ayoub, the CJM directed SHO Shaheed Gunj to file a report. However, much to the shock of the petitioner, SHO torn the copy of court order into pieces, thus showing utter disregard towards the court,” Advocate Babar Qadri told news gathering agency CNS.
He added that following the action of the SHO, they filed a contempt petition in the court of CJM. “When SHO failed to come up with a reply in time, the court issued an arrest warrant against him,” Qadri said adding SSP has been directed by court to execute the order and produce the SHO before the court.
Qadri said that SHO Shaheed Gunj filed the reply before the court after coming to know about the arrest warrant. “It is shocking that SHO in his report has said that the accused has been handed over to his family as he turned out to be innocent in a case related to car theft,” he said and claimed that his client was still in lock up till the court issued the arrest warrant.

;