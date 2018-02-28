Court intervention

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the nepotism allegations leveled against top PDP leaders and the government. Favoritism and corruption are not new in J&K state. Every government has practiced backdoor entry, be it Muftis or Abdullahs or Bakshis etc. The politicians are known to accommodate their own kith and kin when thousands of deserving and meritorious candidates are waiting in line for a simple appointment. All political parties have been doing it and in fact it is one of the reasons that a large number of workers are affiliated with these parties. We do not expect any good from any government but we request the honorable courts to intervene. What puzzles us is why courts are silent on the blatant violation of law and have not taken any suo moto cognizance.
Owais Aslam
0 Comment(s)