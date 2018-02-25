Court grants interim bail to accused in Wamiq Farooq’s case

Family says their arguments were not considered
Family says their arguments were not considered
Srinagar:
A court has granted interim bail to a cop, Muhammad Akram Dar, who has been accused of killing boy student Wamiq Farooq in the year 2010.
The court said that in view of the fact that the co-accused has been admitted to interim bail, is also entitled to grant of bail on the principle of parity.
“The content raised by the learned counsel for the respondents, with regard to great deal of difficulty in seeking investigation, cognizance of offence under section 304 RPC by learned Magistrate, resistance by the accused including petitioner and the undue patronage and protection given to them by the state of J&K and its police organization, accused being men in uniform, in view of the reasons are not grounds to refuse bail to the petitioner (Muhammad Akram Dar, Son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, resident of Iqbal Abad Bemina) in view of the law settled with,” court said.
The court further said that for the foregoing reasons and observations made here-in-above, the application for grant of bail is granted and the petitioner is admitted to interim bail till next date of hearing, on furnishing two sureties in the amount of Rs 1.00 lac each with a personal bond of the like amount on the condition including that the accused shall not leave the territorial limits of Kashmir Valley without prior permission of this court, that the accused shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat of promises to any person/s acquainted with the facts of the case and that the IGP Kashmir, shall closely monitor the conduct of accused and submit the report by or before next date about his conduct during the period for which he is ordered to be keep at large on bail.
The court further said that in view of granting of this application, bail application no 279-A/2017 filed earlier in this court by the petitioner has become anfractuous and is also, according, disposed of. “Put up on 26.02.2018, for further orders,” the documents available with KNS reads.
Meanwhile, the family of Wamiq Farooq told KNS that Aijaz Ahmad Dar who was pleading the case of their beloved son had mentioned several things.
“However, arguments have not been considered. The court order has disappointed us,” Farooq Ahmad Wani, father of slain Wamiq said.
