Court files chargesheet against 5 in Bla

Noor ul Haq
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla Saturday filed chargesheet against five accused person including a Pakistani national for recovery of brown sugar in Uri subdivision of Baramulla district last year in 2017.
The accused were chargesheeted in a case pertaining to the recovery of 66.5 kilograms of brown sugar from TFC salamabad Uri in 2017. An case under FIR no 154 of 2017 was lodged in police station Uri against the accused.
An official said that the bail applications of accused persons was also rejected by the court.
Baramulla police said that criminal charges were framed by Court of Sessions Baramulla against the 05 accused including one Pakistani national in NDPSA case of 66 kgs Heroine/brown sugar recovery.
The accused were represented by defence lawyer advocate Zulkarnain, Advocate Mushtaq Pandith, Advocate Abrar Ahmad Khan and Advocate Altaf Bhat.
The state was represented by additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Basharat Khaliq.
Next date of hearing for the case will be August 20, 2018.