Court extends incarceration of Andrabi, other leaders

Srinagar:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Thursday said that court has once again extended the custody of its party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda upto March 5.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that the trio was produced in the NIA court where the court gave a next hearing. “The court had asked the Indian NIA to bring evidence supporting the fabricated charges, however, as the charges are fabricated, nothing was produced. In absence of the sought material, the court gave a next date for hearing on March 5,” she said.
The spokesperson alleged that as the charges as mentioned in the chargesheet were “fabricated”, there was nothing with the NIA to bring to court against the DeM leaders. “It is actually a ploy to extend the incarceration of our party leaders,” she alleged.
“It was ironic that the DeM leaders despite being women and not in good health condition were being denied medical and other facilities inside the Tihar jail,” she said, adding “From 15 year young boys to 80 year old men and women are in different Indian jails and the Indian Governor in JK is claiming that there is peace in this place.”
She said that Indian authorities can’t maintain this forced silence for long. “From shooting bullets, pellets and using all oppressive measures, India has tried to silence Kashmiris but has failed to do it and will continue to fail,” she said. “Every now and then voices calling for freedom keep on rising and will continue as such. Despite all this force, the participation in the funerals and other pro-freedom activities by Kashmiris is failing every Indian ploy.”