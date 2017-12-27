Court dismisses visa violation charges against French journo

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 26:
A local court in Srinagar Tuesday dropped charges of violation of visa rules filed by police against French journalist 45 year old Comiti Paul Edward Antoine.
The Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar after hearing the arguments from prosecution and defence counsels dismissed the police charge sheet against Comiti and ordered his discharge
“For the reason discussed, I am of the considered view that alleged acts of accused does not tantamount to the violation of visa condition nor make him liable for the commission of offence U/S 14 (b) of foreigners Act 1946 read with the foreigners (amendment) Act, 2014. The allegations levelled against the accused are found groundless and the accused, as such deserves to be discharged,” ordered Special Mobile Magistrate, Parvaiz Iqbal.
The court dismissed the charges against Comiti Paul after finding that there were no sufficient grounds to proceed against him and also ordered release of his “property.”
“There are no sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused, accordingly charge sheet filed by the police (challan) is dismissed and the accused is discharged. It is further ordered that the passport of the accused which has been impounded on account of the impugned FIR along with other seized property belonging to the accused shall be released in his favour forthwith,” read the Court order.
Comiti Paul, who is already out on bail, was detained by police on 9 December from Partap Park Srinagar, a day before human rights day was observed on December 10.
The award winning French journalist came to Kashmir on business visa for his upcoming documentary on Kashmir titled, “War on the roof of the World” and was prosecuted after the complaint of SSP, CID SB/ FRO (Foreign Registration office) Srinagar for allegedly indulging in activities violative of the visa conditions.
Police had accused that Comiti Paul participated and recorded political events under the garb of business visa and violating the provisions of Foreigner's Act, 1946 read with the foreigners (amendment) Act, 2014. An FIR vide number 87/2017 under section 14 (B) Passport Act was registered against Comiti Paul.
Defence Lawyer, Pervez Imroz, argued in the court that prosecution has not attributed any motive to the deeds of accused.
“It is conceded by the senior prosecution officer that no incriminating evidence has been found from the camera or the hard disks seized from the accused. Some random clicks from the city have been found in one of the SD cards and this fact negates the allegations that the accused video-graphed an interview of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. No video, as alleged, of the function at Partap Park, Srinagar or interview with Farooq Dar, who was allegedly tied with a jeep by army during parliamentary election has been detected from the memory of camera or other SD cards,” Imroz argued in court.
He further argued that mere meeting with a person, who is not blacklisted or banned person, but has some ideological “tiff with the state can’t be an offence.”
“How can it be said that a person on business visa cannot attend a musical concert or meet pellet victims or one who was tied to army vehicle. It is bizarre to indict a person who visits or listen them or sympathise in any manner,” Defence counsel informed the court.
Pervez also informed in the court that the Comiti Paul’s visa copy doesn’t contain any such condition that he shall not meet any particular class or category of people or will not attend meeting or musical concerts.
A consular from French consulate in New Delhi, Fhillipe Ducornet, said that once Comiti’s seized belongings are released from police formally it was for him to decide whether to continue further work in Kashmir or return home. “He has been disturbed by the circumstances after his arrest. He wants to visit his family back home but the decision would be his own whether to continue work for documentary or not,” Ducornet told Rising Kashmir.
Comiti’s Paul arrest had triggered a concern among the local and international journalist fraternity.
