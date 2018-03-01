Court dismisses plea of accused

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
A Srinagar Trial Court dismissed bail plea of an accused, Irshad Ahmed Wani who attacked a law student by throwing an acid on her.
On 11 December 2015, a 22 year old law student was attacked with acid by two accused near Nowshera, when she was on her way to college.
The victim sustained serious injuries in her face and eye and is presently going through treatment outside the state.
The court rejected the bail application of the accused on the grounds that the accused is involved in gruesome incident and the evidence against him are enough.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Muhammad Akram Choudhary said that, “on cursory perusal of the evidence for the limited purpose of disposal of this bail application and without going into the minute details of the prosecution evidence, it is found that the prosecution has led sufficient evidence on which this court is satisfied that the accusation against the accused is 'prima-facie' true.
Principal Sessions Judge, Choudhary said that the accused is not entitled to grant of short-term bail as prayed. “Firstly for statutory bar contained in section 497-C CrPC, secondly the accused in case of bail may abscond/flee from justice and thirdly he may tamper with the prosecution evidence,” he said.
Defense counsel, Molvi Aijaz had moved the application, seeking short term bail for the accused on humanitarian grounds.
He submitted before court that accused’s mother is not keeping well and for her treatment, the accused needs to enlarged on bail so as to take care of her ailing mother.
Special public prosecutor AA Teli vehemently opposed the bail application, submitting that humanitarian ground as pleaded is not available to be considered in the case.
He argued that the accused is charged of the heinous offence of acid attack on a young girl, which has been viewed seriously by Apex court and that there is no other ground to grant bail even for a short-term to the accused in this case where the accused has been threatening the victim of acid attack, even from custody.
“The accused even if granted bail for a short period may influence the witnesses to tamper with the prosecution evidence and above all he can be a danger to the life of the victim who has been undergoing treatment outside the State,” he said.
The Police arrested the accused Irshad Ahmad Wani, alias Sunny, and his friend Muhammad Omar for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The police has sought punishment for the accused on three counts under Sections 326-A (voluntary throwing acid to cause grievous injury), 120-B-9 (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
0 Comment(s)