Court directs SSP to take action as permissible under law

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 09:
With the family of Syed Murfad Hussian Shah, who was shot dead by CRPF men at the Jammu residence of National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, approaching court for registration of FIR, the court on Thursday directed SSP Jammu to take action as permissible under law.
In the application seeking registration of FIR, Murfad’s father Imzad Hussain Shah states that on August 4 Murfad had gone to Bathindi in his vehicle bearing No JK02BW 0568 for unknown reasons and they received information about his son in a firing incident at Abdullah’s residence at Bathindi, Jammu.
He states despite killing of his Murfad, no FIR has been lodged on behalf of the applicant for ascertaining the reasons behind the alleged firing incident. “Instead in FIR has been lodged on behalf of the CRPF against him for alleged trespassing into the highly security guarded VVIP residence.”
The application filed by slain youth’s father states that CRPF’s statement about the incident is not only illogical but also completely unbelievable.
It said that despite repeated request and written complaint to SHO police station Trikuta Nagar and copy of which was also sent to DGP, J&K Police and also to SSP Jammu but till date no FIR has been lodged by police to investigate the matter.