Court directs police to register FIR in mysterious death of Pulwama youth

Javid SofiPulwama:
The court of chief judicial magistrate Pulwama has directed police to register an FIR in case of mysterious death of a youth, Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Newa village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The case history reveals that on the night of September 29, 2017, some police men on naka duty near joint forces camp at Newa stopped a sumo taxi and found Shabir drenched in a pool of blood. He had wound/cut on his right arm. The police men with the help of a neighbouring resident ferried him to PHC Newa where from he was shifted to district hospital pulwama where doctors declared him brought dead.
The case history reveals that police had stated that the deceased had an affair with a girl from neighbouring Pingalgam Narbal village and was often visiting her residence. It adds that on that day the deceased went to meet the girl at her residence who had refused to receive him and on finding the door closed, he banged a windowpane with his arm causing a cut in it, which caused his blood loss and subsequent death.
Details reveal that the family members of the deceased didn't accept the police version of the case and accused the girl and her five kins for causing death of their son and insisted police to register an FIR against the six persons.
After protest demonstration and series of representations before authorities including district magistrate Pulwama, police constitutes an SIT to investigate the case, which is yet to come with its report.
The counsel for complainant, advocate Zahid Hussain Dar prayed before the court that police version of the incident is not based on facts as doctors during examination didn't not found any shard in the wound or blood stains and he accused the six persons for inflicting a deep cut on his arm with sharp edged weapon and argued for registering an FIR against the six persons.
On the other hand, the senior prosecution officer stated the injury was caused due to hitting the glass and police is investigating the case under section 174 of Cr.PC and case has not been closed so far.
After hearing both sides, the court directed SSP Pulwama to register an FIR in the matter and submit a report within 30 days after the date of receipt of the order copy .