Court directs Govt to frame rational transfer policy for engineers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 18:
While coming heavily on the “transfer industry” of Engineers in various Departments of J&K Government, Justice Sanjeev Kumar of Jammu Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) has forwarded his Judgment highlighting mess in the transfer of engineers in various departments to the Chief Secretary of the State for taking appropriate remedial measures in the matter and to take effective steps to streamline the process of transfer and postings of engineers in various government departments.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar after considering submissions of Deputy Advocate General Arshad Majid Malik appearing for Rural Development Department further directed that it is expected that the Chief Secretary “would take note of the observations made herein above and come up with a rational policy of transfer and posting of the engineers in various departments of the State".
These court directions of wide public importance were passed in a writ petition titled Madan Gopal Samyal V/s State of J&K & Ors wherein the petitioner had questioned Govt Order No.89-PW(R&B) of 2018 dated February, 16, 2018 to the extent the same pertained to the retention of Neeraj Chopra in the Rural Engineering Wing of the Rural Development Department.
After considering the submissions of Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for the petitioner whereas Deputy Advocate General Arshad Majid Malik appearing for the RDD and Advocate Nirmal Kotwal appearing for private respondent Neeraj Chopra, Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that both petitioner and Neeraj Chopra are substantively holding the post of Junior Engineers borne on the cadre of Public Works (R&B) Subordinate Service and are holding the post of Incharge Assistant Engineers (Civil) in their own pay and grade.
For quite some time both the petitioner and Neeraj Chopra are serving in the Rural Engineering Wing of the Rural Development Department after their services were placed at the disposal of RDD by their parent department. Justice Sanjeev Kumar further observed, Though, both are working in the Rural Engineering Wing of the Rural Development Department, and are conveniently posted, yet the dispute between the two appears to be for a posting which both of them perceive as a prize posting. The present case therefore, depicts a classical example of depleting standards of morality and ethics. (CNS)