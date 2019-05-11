Court complex Mominabad to go green: Chief Justice kick-starts plantation drive

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, today kick-started a plantation drive at District Court Complex Mominabad here wherein a variety of trees were planted.

The purpose of the plantation drive was to make the Court Complex green and beautification of landscaping to clean up the environment and make it dust free.

The drive was jointly organized by J&K Forest Department and Department of Floriculture Kashmir in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar.

On the occasion, Chinar and Deodar trees were planted by J&K Forest Department whereas Green Mapple, Ornament plants, Tulip trees and Ornament Cherry plants were planted by the Floriculture Department.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court J&K; Principal Chief Conservator Forest, J&K, Suresh Chugh; Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment and Information, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; Commission Secretary Floriculture, Rigzian Sampheal; Divisional Commission Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad; Registrar General, J&K High Court; Chief Conservator Forest, Kashmir; and Director Floriculture were present on the occasion.

Besides officials of Registrar General High Court, Forest Department, Floriculture and members of Bar Association were also present on the occasion.