May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Court complex Mominabad to go green: Chief Justice kick-starts plantation drive

 Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, today kick-started a plantation drive at District Court Complex Mominabad here wherein a variety of trees were planted.
The purpose of the plantation drive was to make the Court Complex green and beautification of landscaping to clean up the environment and make it dust free.
The drive was jointly organized by J&K Forest Department and Department of Floriculture Kashmir in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar.
On the occasion, Chinar and Deodar trees were planted by J&K Forest Department whereas Green Mapple, Ornament plants, Tulip trees and Ornament Cherry plants were planted by the Floriculture Department.
Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court J&K; Principal Chief Conservator Forest, J&K, Suresh Chugh; Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment and Information, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; Commission Secretary Floriculture, Rigzian Sampheal; Divisional Commission Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad; Registrar General, J&K High Court; Chief Conservator Forest, Kashmir; and Director Floriculture were present on the occasion.
Besides officials of Registrar General High Court, Forest Department, Floriculture and members of Bar Association were also present on the occasion.

 

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

May 10 | Agencies
Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

May 10 | Umar Raina
New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

May 10 | PTI/AP
Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

May 10 | Agencies
Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

May 10 | RK Web News
Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

May 10 | Agencies
Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

May 10 | Agencies
TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

May 10 | RK Online Desk
J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

May 10 | Agencies
Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

May 10 | Javid Sofi
Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

May 10 | RK Online Desk
;