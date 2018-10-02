Court awards life sentence to murder accused

Srinagar, Oct 1, CNS:
A local court has awarded life sentence to a murder accused on Monday after nine long years.
In June 2009, Police Station Sumbal had registered a murder case vide FIR number 103/2009 against Muhammad Yousuf Mir son of Abdul Qadir Mir for murdering Abdul Gani Hajam son of Habibullah Hajam in Panzinara Sumbla.
Mir had attacked the victim with an axe after they entered into an argument over some business transactions.
The Court of Principal Sessions and District Judge Srinagar Muhammad Akram Chowdary after disposing the case convicted the accused and sentenced him to life.
Public Prosecutor Syed Maqbool Ahmed told news agency CNS that the verdict gave a big relief to victim’s family. (CNS)