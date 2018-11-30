Court awards 3 years jail to man for sodomizing child

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Awantipora has sentenced Javid Ahmad Dar son of Ab. Gani Dar R/O Aghanjipora, three years rigorous imprisonment for sodomizing a four-year-old boy.
The convict after employing deceitful means had taken the minor boy on bicycle away from his home and committed gruesome and heinous offence, police spokesperson said Friday.
Police said the convict has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years for the commission of offence punishable U/S 377 RPC and a fine of rupees five thousand has also been imposed upon him for said offence.
The trial court had turned down the plea of convict for release on probation in terms of section 562 Cr P.C after the prosecuting officer representing the state in the case vehemently resisted the same.