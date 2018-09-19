Court awards 3 year imprisonment to rash driver

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Sep18
The Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Chandoosa Baramulla on Tuesday convicted a passenger vehicle driver to three years imprisonment for rash and negligent driving.
The mobile magistrate which was presided over by Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi also directed the convict Dilbar Ahmad Parra, a resident of Sherapora Chandoosa Baramulla to pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.
While passing the judgment Additional Special Mobile Magistrate after hearing the prosecutor Javeed Ahmad and Counsel for the accused, found the driver Dilbar Ahmad Parra guilty of offence under Section 304-A (death caused by Rash and Negligent act) 279 (Rash and negligent) RPC and imposed the sentence.
The court also held that in case the accused fail to pay the compensation, he shall undergo further imprisonment of six months.
According to an order by the Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Chandoosa Baramulla, the accused Dilber Ahmad Parra was driving one Scorpio vehicle negligently and jumped out of the vehicle with passengers therein leaving the running vehicle driverless.
"Consequently, the vehicle then rolled down the hill at Shirapora Village resulting in on spot death of one person and injuries to two of his kids," the court order said.
The court also said that the menace of road traffic occurrence are alarming at a high frequency and punishment must be proportionate to the crime which must serve as deterrence for other.
The accused was later on taken in custody in the open court and was lodged in district jail Baramulla.