Court awards 2-yr imprisonment to fake saffron sellers

Javid SofiPampore:
Chief Judicial Magistrate Pampore Fozia Paul sentenced two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 to Ghulam Hassan Dar and Shabir Ahmad Dar of Befina Pampore in an adulteration case which was registered against them at Police station Pampore in 2010.
The case history reveals that in January of 2010, police station Pampore received a complaint from reliable sources the duo was manufacturing fake saffron and were selling to local customers and tourists on exorbitant rates.
Subsequently, police raided the houses of the two persons and after searches recovered sacs of fibers used in making fake, adulterated saffron.
A case under section 16 of PFA act was registered against the duo.
Pleading the case of the accused before the magistrate, their counsel stated that the duo be given benefit under section 562 of Cr. PC and requested the judicial magistrate for their release on probation.
After hearing the counsel for accused, the judicial magistrate stated that the accused are matured persons who know implications of misbranding of food /spices, particularly those spices for which their home town Pampore is famous for.
The magistrate stated that misbranding of food stuffs/spices is a rampant evil and a law to control this evil is indisputably in the interest of the general public.
"Ignorance of law can't be accepted. As such the benefit under section 562 of Cr.P.C can't be given to accused. For the above reason, I’m disinclined to exercise the power of section 562 of Cr.P.C and refuse to exercise my discretion to release the accused on probation. Both the accused be taken into custody and sent to central jail Srinagar to undergo imprisonment," the court ruling stated.