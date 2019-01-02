Court awards 2 yr imprisonment, Rs 30 Lakh fine to convict

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla:
In yet another incident of cheque bounce case, the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Baramulla Tuesday convicted Ghulam Mohammad Lone and awarded him with two years simple and rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30 lakhs.
The Court of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi convicted the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Lone after finding him guilty under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act.
“It shall be very less to impose a sentence of two years imprisonment on the convict and compensation in favour of the complainant to the tune of double the cheques amount which shall be paid by the accused within a period of one month,” Justice Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi said.
Justice Qureshi after observing that cheque bouncing cases are on a rise and in order to keep the spirit of the legislation alive, said, “This sentence must serve as deterrence for those who are tempted to issuing of cheques out of joy and pleasure to play with honest creditors and holders in due course.”
Pertinently, Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act implies dishonouring of cheques for insufficiency etc of funds in the account and the person who deemed to have committed such offence is punished with an imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years or with fine which may extend to twice the amount of the cheque or with both
Earlier, the accused Ghulam Mohammad Lone S/o Gh Mohi-u-Din Lone R/o Khawajabagh Baramulla borrowed an amount of Rs 15 lakh from Abdul Qayoom Karimi to pay the same to his creditors. However, the accused promised to return the same within two and half months “but he failed to do the same”.
Advocate Ghulam Nabi Bhat representing the complainant submitted before the Court that after repeated requests and intervention of mediator the accused issued three cheques each for an amount of Rs 5 lakhs in the year 2015.
However, the said cheques got bounced when the complainant presented the same before the concerned bank for encashment.
“But to the surprise and shock of the complainant the cheques came to be dishonored because there was insufficient amount in the account of the accused,” Advocate Bhat said.
He further submitted that the complainant informed the accused of bouncing of cheques after being deceived and requested him again to pay back the cheque amount.
“But instead of paying back the amount, the accused leveled counter allegations that it is the complainant who owes money to accused and the cheques lying with complainant were security cheques,” he said.
The court found the accused guilty of cheating the complainant by issuing three cheques without any intention to pay the amount.
“The convict not only delayed the payment to the complainant outside court but also protracted the case by playing tricks and filing various petitions in higher forums,” Justice Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi said.
Court also mentioned that the it has to ensure that dishonest drawers of cheques are brought to book.