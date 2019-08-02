Court acquits father-son duo in POCSO case

August 02, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The Principal Sessions Judge, Baramulla, on Thursday acquitted a father-son duo in POCSO case—the first such acquittal under POCSO in the state.

An official said that the duo was involved in the case FIR No. 109/18 u/s 6/16 POCSO of police station Kunzar for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The duo faced trial before the special judge POCSO. On 19th October 2018, the charge sheet was presented before the court and on October 29, 2018 charge under POCSO was framed.

Officials said that after recording the evidence, the court acquitted the accused stating that the charges are not made out. "This is the first acquittal in POCSO in the State," said a lawyer.

The defence was led by Advocate Aazim Pandith and his associates who stated that the court has appreciated the evidence and justice has prevailed.