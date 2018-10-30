Course for football coaches, students concludes in Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsLEH, OCTOBER 29:
Four-day grass root Coaching Course for football coaches and students of Leh today concluded at football ground Kendriya Vidyalaya School Leh.
The course is part of coach education program of All India Football Federation which is designed to produce grassroot coaches for the country. About 25 Physical Education Teachers and students successfully completed the grass-root football coaching course. More than 100 students learned basic skills of football game during the four day course.
The Deputy Commissioner, Leh Avny Lavasa who was chief guest on the occasion highly appreciated the endeavour of AIFF, Jammu and Kashmir Football Association, Football Development Officer FIFA J&K and Grass root Coaching Instructor for organizing this vital course at Leh. She hoped that such training will go a long way in improving the standard of football in the district.
While interacting with coaches and students she appreciated their enthusiastic participation and urged them to implement their skills at their respective schools. Responding to the demands of PETs for organizing such basic course in other sports and games in the district, DC Leh assured that district administration will do its best to lift the level of every game by organising such activities in days to come.
Grass-root Coaching Instructor Intikhab Alam said that besides giving basic football coaching, one of the motives behind engaging large number of teenagers in this coaching camp is to keep them away from television and cartoon shows which is turning into a bad habit among kids these days.
Interacting with the media persons, Tsering Tsomo who is the coordinator of the four days course and member of J&K Football Association said that since last one year, number of activities have been organized in Leh district for the development of football both for boys and girls. It also includes establishment of first boys professional football academy in November 2017 in Leh followed by first girls professional football academy of Leh in May 2018, football referring refresher course for PETs of Leh district by AIFF Referee Nazir Ahmad and workshop under FIFA Forward programme for conducting AIFF Baby League in the district which will be organized in the first week of November 2018 in which kids between the age of 6 to 13 can participate. Moreover, under the leadership of head coach Stanzin Tsepak the girls of Leh lifted the first Inter SFA Women’s League cup recently held at Jammu.