Couple injured in cross-LOC firing in Rajouri

Two persons were injured on Saturday in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.
Reports said Sanjeev Kumar and his wife Rita Kumari were injured in the firing when they were sleeping inside their house in Kalal area.
The couple was hospitalized in Nowshera hospital and condition is stated to be stable, reports said.
Two persons were injured on Saturday in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.
Reports said Sanjeev Kumar and his wife Rita Kumari were injured in the firing when they were sleeping inside their house in Kalal area.
The couple was hospitalized in Nowshera hospital and condition is stated to be stable, reports said.