About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Couple injured in cross-LOC firing in Rajouri

Two persons were injured on Saturday in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. 

Reports said  Sanjeev Kumar and his wife Rita Kumari were injured in the firing when they were sleeping inside their house in Kalal area.

The couple was hospitalized in Nowshera hospital and condition is stated to be stable, reports said. 

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Couple injured in cross-LOC firing in Rajouri

              

Two persons were injured on Saturday in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. 

Reports said  Sanjeev Kumar and his wife Rita Kumari were injured in the firing when they were sleeping inside their house in Kalal area.

The couple was hospitalized in Nowshera hospital and condition is stated to be stable, reports said. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;