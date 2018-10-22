Couple among 4 persons dead in accident in J&K

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Four people died including a couple in two separate accidents on the highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said Monday, adding two others were injured.
A couple was travelling on a motorcycle on the highway at Lakhanpur in the district when another vehicle hit them Monday, they said.
60-year old Manohar Lal and Taro Devi (52) died on the spot, police said.
In the other incident, a car crashed into a truck Sunday night on the highway in Kathua, resulting in the death of two men. Two other persons were critically injured, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Sahil (26) and Rahul (27) of Jammu. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here, police added.