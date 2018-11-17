Country’s divisive discourse contributes negatively on Kashmir situation: Mehbooba

Says peoples’ alienation can’t be addressed without sustained political process
Says peoples’ alienation can’t be addressed without sustained political process
Srinagar:
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has asked the national leadership to address the alienation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that same cannot be done without sustained political process.
Addressing party functionaries of south Kashmir’s Bijbehara and Srinagar’s Zadibal, Mehbooba reiterated that the core philosophy of the PDP has been to make consistent efforts for peace and tranquility in the state and that the national leadership in the country has to listen to the clarion call of present time.
She added that the central government is duty bound to address on priority the alienation of the people of the state and particularly the youth and it cannot be done in absence of a sustained political process with dialogue as its important component.
Mehbooba also expressed serious concern over the divisive discourse taking prominent space in the country and stated that same contributes negatively to the situation in Kashmir. “It is unfortunate that the focus is on the things other than development and inclusive politics. The fact is that the youth of Kashmir get discouraged due to such a discourse and it contributes to their alienation and anger,” said the PDP president.
She underscored the need of addressing Kashmir issue through a meaningful dialogue and sustained political process and said that external dimension of Kashmir has to be addressed without any delay along with a sustained political process internally.
Mehbooba said that the core philosophy of the PDP is to get the state out of the squalid conditions and that the party has remained at the forefront to pitch for dialogue and reconciliation between the two countries so that an era of peace and tranquility is ushered and the people already perturbed due to decades of violence heave a sigh of relief.
According to the party spokesman, other PDP leaders who were present on the occasion include PDP vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Srinagar District President Khurshid Alam, District President Anantnag Javaid Ahmad and several others.