Published at January 28, 2019 08:25 PM 0Comment(s)639views


Country suffers from ODOMOS-overdose of only Modi only Shah: Omar

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted BJP president Amit Shah for his OROP jibe and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah".

"While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Omar tweeted Monday.

During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'."

The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

 

