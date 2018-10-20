Counting of votes today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shaleen Kabra Friday said the counting of votes for just concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls would be held on Saturday amid tight security measures.
“The counting will be held across the State tomorrow and results will also be declared the same day,” Kabra said.
He said counting updates and results shall be declared by the concerned Returning Officers from the Joint Control Rooms established at the venue of counting at the respective district headquarters.
The municipal elections were held in four phases, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh electors.
A total of 3372 nominations were filed for 1145 Wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
The Kashmir witnessed very low voter turnout while Jammu and Ladakh witnessed heavy polling.
Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed, while there were no candidates on 181 wards.
The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state stood at 35.1 per cent.
According to instructions issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) only counting supervisors, Counting Assistants, Observers, Micro-observers, persons authorized by CEO, authorized public servants on duty in connection with the election, and the candidates, their election agents and counting agents will be allowed inside the counting hall.
According to these instructions, before counting begins at the designated venue in each district, the concerned Returning Officer shall ensure that no unauthorized persons is present in the counting hall.
It said no counting agent shall be admitted into the place fixed for counting, unless he/she has delivered to RO the second copy of his appointment letter after duly completing and signing the declaration contained therein and also the photo identity card issued by the RO. The election agents of the candidates are also required to produce the attested duplicate copy of their appointment letters, it said adding that the entry of persons should be strictly regulated and no unauthorized person, whosoever he/she may be, should be allowed to enter the place of counting.