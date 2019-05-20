Counting arrangements finalized: RO B'la

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Dr G N Itoo Sunday chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements put in place for counting of votes in connection with the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla, ADCs, AROs, Nodal Officers and other officers/officials associated with the election.

On the occasion, a detailed discussion with regard to the necessary arrangements was held during which the RO exhorted for working with added synergy and cooperation so that smooth and transparent counting of votes is ensured. He stressed upon the officers to put in extra efforts so that counting process can be held conveniently.

Dr Itoo directed the SSP to make adequate security arrangements so that free, fair and secure counting is ensured. He emphasized for adopting proper traffic management plan to avoid any kind of traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that as many as 15 counting halls for 15 assembly segments have been established at the counting centre established at Govt Degree College for Boys Baramulla. These counting halls shall be equipped with all the necessary requirements so that the process is held conveniently. Moreover, it was further informed that a media Centre and Public Information Room shall be established for media persons and election agent/candidates respectively.

Later, a training session for micro observers and the counting staff was held wherein the master trainers acquainted the participants about the counting and other related necessities.