Councilors move no-confidence motion against Chairman B’pora Municipality

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The majority of councilors (12) mostly from Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against Chairman Bandipora Municipality Khurshid Ahmed Ganie representing Congress in the council.



The councilors met District Development Commissioner Bandipora on Friday afternoon. A letter bringing no-confidence motion (NCM) against Ganie signed by 12 councilors was submitted to DCC Bandipora. A copy of the letter was sent to Governor JK, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Secretary ULB, Chief Electoral Officer JK, Director Local Bodies and EO MCB.



Pertinently among the 12 councilors who went against the Congress backed Chairman Khurshid Ahmed Ganie Nine are from his own party (Congress) while three represent BJP.



Bandipora Municipality has 17 councilors while 11 moved NCM against the chairman citing nonperformance and unnecessary controversy the reason. The aggrieved councilors told Rising Kashmir that the chairman’s unruly behavior, irresponsibility and nonperformance forced them to move the non confidence motion.



“People reposed faith on us and we chose Gaine as the chairman but he failed miserably even annoyed public by his unruly behavior and non performance.” said Bashrat Najar who was unanimously selected as new president by the councilors.



“We are requesting administration to complete the other legal and official proceeding so that council can serve the public again” Bashrat flanked by other councilors said.



Another councilor Abdul Had Sofi representing Ward 9 accused chairman of misbehaving with the government employees as well as councilors, he said

“We were facing daily assault. He failed to deliver on the ground,” said Sofi.

Meanwhile aggrieved councilors have designated Bashrat Hussain as President Municipality and Ishfaq Majeed as Deputy President.

Councilors who has signed the letter include Saleema Begum(Ward 1), Tahir Hanief Bhat (ward 2)Bashrat Hussain (ward 3),Saleema (ward 4),Abdul Gani Sheikh (Ward 5),Bashrat Husssain( Ward 06),Muhmmad Sultan Reshi (ward 8), Abdul Shafi Sofi (Ward 9), Fahmeeda Begum (ward 10), Ishfaq Ahmed Wani (Ward 15), Dilshada Begum (Ward 16) and Abdul Rashid Mir (Ward 17).



