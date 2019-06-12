Council for Civil Liberties welcome verdict in Kathua case

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Council For Civil Liberties, Inder Mohinder Tar Singh welcomed Pathankot trial court's verdict in infamous Rasana case.

In a statement, the masses in general got a sigh of relief and their confidence in judiciary is further strengthened.

“This verdict has proved that judiciary doesn't come under pressure and it is a slap on the face of those who communalised the rape of minor tribal girl,” said Singh.

“No victimisation should go unnoticed and no crime shuold go unpunished. Atrocities, cruelty and brutalities must be punished and no mercy should be shown against these inhuman criminals,” added Singh.

The commitment shown by the team of J&K Police Crime Department comprising of IGP Ahfadul Mujtaba, SSP Romesh Kumar Jaalla and Peerzada is highly appreciable. The role of National Human Rights Commission And Social Justice too is highly commendable, added Singh.

“We urge upon those who are at helm of affairs to make a precedent to conduct such cases on fast track basis. Our concern is that punishment announced is not sufficient as to all involved should have given capital punishment as police personnel who got five years imprisonment for destroying the evidence should too get capital punishment because if they would have been successful in destroying the evidence fully then even others too would have been acquitted,” said Singh.