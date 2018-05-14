Cotton factory damaged in fire incident at IE Khonmoh

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, May 13:
Property worth forty lakh rupees was destroyed in a fire incident in a factory at here at Industrial Estate, Khonmoh on Sunday afternoon.
Massive fire created havoc when flames caught the building and devastated it. Fire broke out due to short-circuit in the building and before the fire tenders reached the spot, the blaze damaged machinery and raw material including the building which housed a cotton factory.
Panic gripped the other factory owners as they feared that fire might reach their buildings as well.
Zubair Ahmad, President Industrial Estate, Khonmoh told Rising Kashmir that had there been a fire tender available in the estate the damage would have been less. They had earlier also demanded the facility of a fire tender at the industrial estate.
“The incident took place at around 4:30 pm and we called the Fire and Emergency Services but they came an hour late, till that time the blaze had gained control over building and destroyed it,” Zubair said.
He added the fire and emergency department had earlier cited shortage of manpower and water tanks as the reason.
“Later water tanks from Srinagar, Pampore and Khrew reached the spot and doused the flames,” he said.
The damaged factory “Tabasum cottons” is owned by Farooq Ahmad. According to the President, Farooq has no insurance cover for the factory.