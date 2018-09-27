 Cosmic education curriculum

Dr. M. Ramachndran
principal@doonsrinagar.com
“Education is a natural process carried out by the child and is not acquired by listening to words but by experiences in the environment.”
“The child is both a hope and a promise for mankind,” Dr. Maria Montessori
The cosmic education is an educational approach developed by Dr. Maria Montessori. In common parlance, cosmic means belonging or relating to the universe. It is a cornerstone of the Montessori philosophy.
Educators and parents worldwide knows that Montessori teaching is based on self-directed activity, hands on learning and collaborative play that enables kids to make creative choices in their learning, while the activity room(class room) and the instructor(teacher)offer age appropriate activities to guide the learning process.
Teachers are facilitating children to work in groups and individually to discover and explore knowledge or information about their living world and groom up their maximum potential.
The following words of Maria Montessori can be quoted to best explain the cosmic theme of education.” The children will develop a kind of philosophy which teaches this unity of the universe, this is the very thing to motivate his interest and to give him a better insight into his own place a task in the world and at the same time presenting a chance for the development of his creative energy.”
Dr. Maria Montessori believed that cosmic education is very important because it provides children with a framework to internalize their environment and their place within it.
According to her, cosmic education enables children to become aware of interdependence or interconnectedness of all things. She further anticipated that children who underwent cosmic education in early years were better prepared to enter adolescence as independent and life-long learners, socially responsible citizens and people having strong Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EIQ).
Cosmic Vision, Plan, Education and Curriculum. The first one, that of vision has to do with a way of observing, a way of understanding and analysing the world. The second aspect is that the cosmic plan is nothing but looking at the world with a grandeur own vision, a cosmic vision, we find order at the level of nature, at the level of creation.
For such a cosmic order to exist and for the upkeep of and continuation of creation in general, we find many cosmic agents, both organic and inorganic form at work and among them we find human beings.
Virtually, all these agents of creation such as sun, the land, water, air, plants, animals etc. work unconsciously but humanity alone has the potential to work consciously.
The third aspect, that is cosmic education can be looked upon as operational aspect, becoming aware of the different kinds of cosmic work carried out by various agents and the interdependence and interrelationship involved, and there by developing one’s own cosmic vision becoming conscious active participants ourselves and there by participating more fully in the cosmic plan or cosmic organization of work.
Five great lessons of Montessori’s cosmic curriculum. Children are presented the five great lessons plan which constitute the core curriculum content of Montessori’s cosmic education. They are
- The story of the universe
- The story of life
- The story of human
- The story of maths
- The story of language
By learning these lessons and topics, children become engrossed in cultural studios, History, Geography, Astronomy, Geology, Biology, Physical Sciences and Chemistry. They must conduct experiments or research topics of interest, creating presentation for their classmates in the learning process.
In the first phase of development (from 0-6 years of age) children often ask question “why” as they transition from subconscious to conscious level of learning. Children are curious about the world around them as they move through sensitive period, wanting and needing to learn about the environment through their senses.
In the second phase of development (6-12 years) children begin to ask a different question, ‘who am I’? Now that they have explore physical world around them, the task at hand become universal and cosmic. Children will be getting advantage during this phase of development through field trip (going out or excursions) experiences in the community.
Visiting areas of interest related to their studies is vital not only improving their social skills but also for broadening their knowledge base within a different environment. As social individuals, learning in the real world becomes increasingly important.
The relevance of cosmic education in modern world. Dr. Maria Montessori believed that world is a purposeful place and that war, poverty, natural calamities, injustice against children and women, global warming, climate change etc. or deviations from the purpose.
For her cosmic education is a means to restore harmony and a new world order and thus let the mankind to realize their true potential in the crisis erupted modern days, global awareness, peaceful, coexistence and communication, ethical and racial cooperation are integral to resolve the sensitive global disputes.
Through grooming up new generations kids within the holistic tradition of cosmic curriculum, it empowers them as vanguard to transform the world. Contribution made by young Nobel laurite Malala Yosafzai of Pakistan is the best example of the outcome of future cosmic learners.
Author is the Principal of Doon International School, Srinagar