Cosco cricket tournament starts at IOT, Zakura

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Cosco Cricket tournament in which 14 teams from different branches of Institute of Technology (IOT) Zakura Campus University of Kashmir are participating started at Zakura Campus KU on Monday.

Besides students from different branches of the institute, staff members from teaching and non-teaching faculty are also participating in the tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dean College of Engineering Prof. Syed Muzaffar Andrabi.

The tournament is being organized by Organizing Committee which is headed by Director IOT Zakura Campus, Prof. G.M. Bhat while as Dr. Basharat Ali, Asst. Director Physical Education and Sports is the organizing secretary of the tournament.

The first match of the tournament was played between Mechanical 4th Semester and Mechanical 2nd semester which was won by Mechanical 4th semester.